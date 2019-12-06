UrduPoint.com
847 Tonnes Of Smuggled Frozen Food Seized In China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:44 PM

847 tonnes of smuggled frozen food seized in China

Gongbei customs in south China's Guangdong Province said they seized 847 tonnes of smuggled frozen food. It is believed to be the largest haul of its kind on a single ship in recent years seized by the customs

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Gongbei customs in south China's Guangdong Province said they seized 847 tonnes of smuggled frozen food. It is believed to be the largest haul of its kind on a single ship in recent years seized by the customs.

The customs said Thursday it intercepted a vehicle on Nov.

17, from which they seized 32 containers filled with 847 tonnes of frozen food including chicken feet. Three suspects were detained.

The police said the food did not have certificates of quarantine or origin, and some were from regions with epidemic animal diseases based on the information on their packages. Gongbei customs have busted 56 smuggling cases involving a total of 8,146 tonnes of frozen food as of Nov. 20 this year.

