84th Pakistan Day celebrated with national spirit, great fervor in Beijing, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) To commemorate the 84th anniversary of Pakistan Day with national spirit and great fervor, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing hosted a ceremony on Saturday, attended by the Embassy officials, families and members of the Pakistan community in China.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate homeland for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi raised the national flag and hoisted it. with the invigorating tune of the national anthem.

During the ceremony, messages from the President, Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar were read out to the audience, which underscored the significance of Pakistan Resolution of 23rd March 1940, describing it as the turning point in the struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

The messages paid rich tribute to the country's founding leaders for their sacrifices, and highlighted the rich history of contributions made by Pakistan towards international peace, security and stability.

The leadership also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging their unwavering resolve in the face of the state sponsored terrorism unleashed by the Indian Occupation Forces.

In his address, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi called for celebrating the National Day by making a renewed commitment toward the progress, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

While emphasizing the enduring bond of China-Pakistan friendship, the Ambassador highlighted strategic trust, mutual respect and solidarity as fundamental aspects of bilateral relationship.

He also appreciated the role of Pakistan Community in China in solidifying the partnership between the two nations.

