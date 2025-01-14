87 Pakistani Students Participate In HMUN Dubai 2025
Published January 14, 2025
As many as 87 Pakistani student delegates from various institutions participated in the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) Dubai 2025
The Harvard University’s International Relations Council (IRC), in collaboration with WorldView Education, organized the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) Dubai 2025 from January 11 to 13 at Le Meridien Hotel & Conference Center. The event brought together over 1,000 students representing 73 institutions from 48 countries.
Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad extended their encouragement and support to the Pakistani teams.
During the conference, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi visited the venue, engaging with delegates from Pakistan and other participating countries.
Addressing Pakistani delegates, he emphasized the role of soft diplomacy and education in shaping Pakistan’s future. He urged the students to be the driving force of positive change, embodying the values of innovation and inclusivity.
The Harvard IRC team presented a token of recognition to Ambassador Tirmizi.
Umer Sharfuddin led the C.A.S. school delegation which called on the Consul General at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General hosted the visiting C.A.S. School team for lunch at the Pakistan Consulate and gave them a detailed briefing on the consulate’s duties and responsibilities.
He interacted with the students, offering insights into the diplomatic mission’s role in representing Pakistan’s interests in the UAE. He highlighted the importance of fostering such platforms to empower Pakistani youth and strengthen their global presence.
Students from the C.A.S. School Karachi, the Learning Alliance Lahore, Cadet College Hassan Abdal, Lahore Grammar School and Roots International participated in the event. Pakistani students won awards in the largest debate committees of the conference and Best Small Delegation Award.
