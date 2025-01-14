Open Menu

87 Pakistani Students Participate In HMUN Dubai 2025

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM

87 Pakistani students participate in HMUN Dubai 2025

As many as 87 Pakistani student delegates from various institutions participated in the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) Dubai 2025

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) As many as 87 Pakistani student delegates from various institutions participated in the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) Dubai 2025.

The Harvard University’s International Relations Council (IRC), in collaboration with WorldView Education, organized the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) Dubai 2025 from January 11 to 13 at Le Meridien Hotel & Conference Center. The event brought together over 1,000 students representing 73 institutions from 48 countries.

Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad extended their encouragement and support to the Pakistani teams.

During the conference, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi visited the venue, engaging with delegates from Pakistan and other participating countries.

Addressing Pakistani delegates, he emphasized the role of soft diplomacy and education in shaping Pakistan’s future. He urged the students to be the driving force of positive change, embodying the values of innovation and inclusivity.

The Harvard IRC team presented a token of recognition to Ambassador Tirmizi.

Umer Sharfuddin led the C.A.S. school delegation which called on the Consul General at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General hosted the visiting C.A.S. School team for lunch at the Pakistan Consulate and gave them a detailed briefing on the consulate’s duties and responsibilities.

He interacted with the students, offering insights into the diplomatic mission’s role in representing Pakistan’s interests in the UAE. He highlighted the importance of fostering such platforms to empower Pakistani youth and strengthen their global presence.

Students from the C.A.S. School Karachi, the Learning Alliance Lahore, Cadet College Hassan Abdal, Lahore Grammar School and Roots International participated in the event. Pakistani students won awards in the largest debate committees of the conference and Best Small Delegation Award.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore United Nations Education UAE Hotel Student Dubai Alliance January Event From Best Lahore Grammar School

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance tra ..

Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries

8 minutes ago
 GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone

GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone

15 minutes ago
 Drug peddler convicted

Drug peddler convicted

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish Pre ..

Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony

6 minutes ago
 MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations

MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations

6 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successf ..

Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations

6 minutes ago
Drug peddler held

Drug peddler held

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports new polio case

Pakistan reports new polio case

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Kha ..

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan vows to address media indust ..

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs1,400 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs1,400 per tola

3 minutes ago
 Secy vists Central Library

Secy vists Central Library

3 minutes ago
 Police sweep areas ahead of Pak-West Indies test

Police sweep areas ahead of Pak-West Indies test

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World