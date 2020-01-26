88-Year-Old Dies From Coronavirus in Shanghai, Total of Seven New Cases Confirmed- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The number of new coronavirus cases in Shanghai now stands at 40, one of the patients has died, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reports.

The live coronavirus death toll count from the South China Morning Post showed 55 deaths from the virus in mainland China as of early Sunday morning. Earlier on Sunday, the Chinese Global Times newspaper said that the death toll stood at 54.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) said on Twitter on Sunday that a total of seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Shanghai, bringing the total number to 40. Out of these 40 cases in Shanghai, one person, aged 88, has died. Another person is in critical condition.

On Friday, the Shanghai Disneyland theme park announced that it was going to temporarily close on January 25 amid the spread of the new coronavirus in China.