89 Migrants Dead At Sea Off Mauritania: News Agency
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Nearly 90 migrants bound for Europe perished when their boat capsized earlier this week off the coast of Mauritania, the state news agency and a local official said Thursday, while dozens more remain missing.
"The Mauritanian coast guard recovered the bodies of 89 people aboard a large traditional fishing boat that capsized on Monday July 1 on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean" about four kilometres from the country's southwest city of Ndiago, the state news agency said.
The coastguard rescued nine people, including a five-year-old girl, it said.
The agency quoted survivors saying that the boat had set sail from the border of Senegal and Gambia with 170 passengers on board, bringing the number of missing to 72.
Recent Stories
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik
More Stories From World
-
Mexico girds for hit from Hurricane Beryl2 minutes ago
-
Beryl foreshadows future hurricanes, says UN weather agency6 hours ago
-
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentless Israeli attacks: ..8 hours ago
-
Anti-deforestation rule leaves EU farmers worried about feeding livestock9 hours ago
-
Putin says Taliban 'our allies' in fighting terrorism9 hours ago
-
London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote11 hours ago
-
On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis11 hours ago
-
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests11 hours ago
-
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests11 hours ago
-
Saudi Netflix show creator says convicted by anti-terrorism court11 hours ago
-
Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of Groq Inc13 hours ago
-
Pilgrims bid farewell to Madinah by buying gifts, souvenirs13 hours ago