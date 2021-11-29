UrduPoint.com

8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference To Open

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:47 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held Monday evening (Beijing Time).

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony via video link and deliver a keynote speech.

