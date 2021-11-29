8th FOCAC ministerial conference to open

The opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held Monday evening (Beijing Time)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony via video link and deliver a keynote speech.