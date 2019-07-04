8th World Peace Forum to be held at Tsinghua University, Beijing on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The 8th World Peace Forum to discuss international peace and security issues will be held at China 's top Tsinghua University from July 8 to 9, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokespersons Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend and address the opening ceremony of the two-day event, he said during his regular briefing.

He said that former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri, former Singaporean Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, former European Council President HermanVan Rompuy, former Russian Federal Security Council Secretary Igor S. Ivanov and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai will attend the forum.

The diplomatic envoys of more than 50 countries will also attend the opening ceremony of the forum.

More than 100 think tank scholars from 24 countries will attend the conference. In addition, about 200 Chinese and foreign international relations scholars and industry guests were invited to attend, he added.

Geng Shaung said that the theme of this year's forum will be "Stabilizing the International Order: Sharing, Governing, and Sharing".

During the forum, there will be three conference discussions, two luncheons, one foreign ministers'dialogue, one dinner party, and several group discussions.

The topics include "the international pattern and the international order", "geopolitics and relations between major powers", "regional security", "multilateralism and unilateralism".

The spokesperson remarked that the World Peace Forum is the first high-level unofficial international security forum held by China.

It is hosted by Tsinghua University and co-organized by the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs.

Founded in 2012, the Forum has been held for seven sessions to provide a platform for strategists and think tank scholars around the world to discuss international peace and security issues.