9 Dead, 48 Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Spanish Island
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A boat carrying migrants capsized off Spain's Canary islands overnight, killing at least nine people and leaving 48 missing, the national maritime rescue service said on Saturday.
Eighty-four people were on board and 27 were rescued after rescuers responded to a distress call received shortly after midnight from off El Hierro, one of the islands in the archipelago, a statement said.
This follows the death of 39 migrants in early September when their boat sank off Senegal while attempting a similar crossing to the Canaries, from where migrants hope to reach mainland Europe.
Thousands of migrants have died in recent years setting off into the Atlantic to reach Europe onboard overcrowded and often dilapidated boats.
In late August, Spain's prime minister visited Mauritania and The Gambia to sign cooperation agreements to crack down on people smugglers while expanding pathways for legal immigration.
As of August 15, 22,304 migrants had reached the Canaries since the start of the year, up from 9,864 in the same period the previous year.
The Atlantic route is particularly deadly, with many of the crowded poorly equipped boats unable to cope with the strong ocean currents. Some boats depart African beaches as far as 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the Canaries.
The International Organization for Migration, a UN agency, estimates that 4,857 people have died on this route since 2014.
Many aid organisations say that's a massive undercount, with Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO that aids migrants, saying 18,680 have died trying to reach Europe.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From World
-
Paul stunned by Machac as Japan Open upsets keep coming1 minute ago
-
Sri Lanka scent series victory as New Zealand 129-5 after follow-on11 minutes ago
-
WADA appeals, seeks ban as Sinner doping case reignites11 minutes ago
-
Clarke's two tries help All Blacks to 33-13 win over Wallabies31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Russian strikes on hospital kill seven51 minutes ago
-
WADA appeals after tennis No.1 Sinner cleared in doping case51 minutes ago
-
Rain washes out day two of India-Bangladesh 2nd Test51 minutes ago
-
China's 'red collectors' cherish bygone Maoist era51 minutes ago
-
Storm Helene kills 44, threatens more 'catastrophic' flooding51 minutes ago
-
'National treasure': UK actor Maggie Smith dies aged 891 hour ago
-
Motorcycling: Indonesia MotoGP sprint results1 hour ago
-
Japan's speedy, spotless Shinkansen bullet trains turn 601 hour ago