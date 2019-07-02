9 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Abha airport

Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Tuesday that Houthi militia attacked the Abha International Airport in the southern province of Saudi Arabia, injuring nine civilians

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Tuesday that Houthi militia attacked the Abha International Airport in the southern province of Saudi Arabia , injuring nine civilians.

According to a statement by the coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al Maliki, eight of the victims are Saudis, while the ninth is Indian. He revealed that all injuries are initially stable and were all transferred to hospitals.

The airport has been targeted by Houthis several times.

In one attack last month, a Syria was killed, and seven other civilians injured.

Al-Maliki said that the Houthi militia continue their immoral practices by targeting civilians and civilian objects protected under international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

He stressed that in the face of these acts of "terrorism and the immoral violations" by the Houthi militia, the command of the coalition forces continues to carry out strict measures to deter the militia in order to protect the civilian and civilian assets.