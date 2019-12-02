9 Killed in Stampede at Sao Paulo Party Caused by Police Chase, Gunfire - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Nine people were trampled to death Sunday when a police chase and gunfire sparked a stampede at a party in Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, media reported.

According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the stampede occurred at a party with 5,000 people as a result of police attempts to detain two men in the Paraisopolis area.

Police spokesman Emerson Massera told reporters that the two suspects fired guns at police, escaped on a motorcycle and entered the funk music party, after which police used rubber bullets and chemicals, as cited by the newspaper.

A spontaneous protest erupted in the streets of Paraisopolis with community members calling for justice, according to news portal G1.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said he ordered a full investigation to clarify circumstances and responsibilities.