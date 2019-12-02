UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Killed In Stampede At Sao Paulo Party Caused By Police Chase, Gunfire - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:41 AM

9 Killed in Stampede at Sao Paulo Party Caused by Police Chase, Gunfire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Nine people were trampled to death Sunday when a police chase and gunfire sparked a stampede at a party in Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, media reported.

According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the stampede occurred at a party with 5,000 people as a result of police attempts to detain two men in the Paraisopolis area.

Police spokesman Emerson Massera told reporters that the two suspects fired guns at police, escaped on a motorcycle and entered the funk music party, after which police used rubber bullets and chemicals, as cited by the newspaper.

A spontaneous protest erupted in the streets of Paraisopolis with community members calling for justice, according to news portal G1.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said he ordered a full investigation to clarify circumstances and responsibilities. 

Related Topics

Protest Police Governor Music Sao Paulo Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Lewis Hamilton tops off sixth world title with vic ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

6 hours ago

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulat ..

7 hours ago

Spectacular flyover celebrates Formula 1 Etihad Ai ..

7 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways aircraft, Emarat Al Fursan thrill c ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.