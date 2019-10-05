UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Militants Killed In Russia Strikes On Idlib: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 02:57 PM

9 militants killed in Russia strikes on Idlib: monitor

Nine militants were killed Saturday in Russian airstrikes on Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, a monitoring group said.<

Beirut, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Nine militants were killed Saturday in Russian airstrikes on Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, a monitoring group said.

"Russian strikes this morning targeted the Hurras al-Deen group and Ansar al-Tahwid in eastern Idlib... killing nine," said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, adding eight others were wounded.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Idlib

Recent Stories

Eight injured in IOK grenade blast

4 minutes ago

Bullion rate in Multan

4 minutes ago

India press for big target in South Africa Test

4 minutes ago

World no.1 Barty struggles into China Open final

4 minutes ago

Jamal Khan Mandokhail sworn in as chief justice of ..

9 minutes ago

Bid to occupy home illegally foiled, 5 from land m ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.