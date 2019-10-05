9 militants killed in Russia strikes on Idlib: monitor

Nine militants were killed Saturday in Russian airstrikes on Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, a monitoring group said.<

"Russian strikes this morning targeted the Hurras al-Deen group and Ansar al-Tahwid in eastern Idlib... killing nine," said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, adding eight others were wounded.