UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Missing People In Indonesia's Boat Accident Found Dead

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

9 missing people in Indonesia's boat accident found dead

The nine missing people in a boat accident in the Kedung Ombo Reservoir in Boyolali district, Indonesia's Central Java province, have been found dead, local officials said on Monday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) --:The nine missing people in a boat accident in the Kedung Ombo Reservoir in Boyolali district, Indonesia's Central Java province, have been found dead, local officials said on Monday.

The nine victims were found after a search and rescue team managed to retrieve the last two victims who were identified on Sunday evening and on Monday morning respectively, said Kurniawan Fajar Prasetyo, head of the emergency section at the Boyolali Disaster Management Agency.

The last two victims have been sent to two local hospitals for further identification, Prasetyo was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.

A boat with 20 local tourists aboard was reported to capsize in the reservoir on Saturday at about 11 a.m. local time.

According to the Boyolali district police head Adjunct Commissioner Cahyo Nugroho, the accident happened when the boat was carrying the tourists to a floating restaurant.

Of the 20 passengers aboard the ill-fated boat, 11 survived the mishap and nine were dead, Nugroho said.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Indonesia Sunday

Recent Stories

Usman's Olympic dream shattered as he loses equine ..

2 minutes ago

Namibia to host virtual marathon

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.16 a barrel F ..

11 minutes ago

Woman Stabs 5 at Shanghai Business Center - Police

2 minutes ago

Tennis Australia plans for Australia Open 2022 des ..

5 minutes ago

MAKTABA commences judging process for 8th Creative ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.