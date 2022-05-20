UrduPoint.com

9 New Ministers Sworn Into Sri Lanka's Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 12:43 PM

9 new ministers sworn into Sri Lanka's cabinet

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday swore in nine new cabinet ministers amid weeks of political instability and economic crisis

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday swore in nine new cabinet ministers amid weeks of political instability and economic crisis.

The President's Media Division said the ministers included Harin Fernando, from the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) as the minister of tourism and land, and Manusha Nanayakkara also from the SJB as the minister of labor and foreign employment.

Others include Susil Premajayantha as the minister of education, Nimal Siripala as the minister of ports and civil aviation, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the minister of justice and Nalin Fernando as the minister of trade, commerce and food security.

Officials from the President's Office said more ministers were to be sworn into the new cabinet by next week.

Sri Lanka has seen weeks of public protests amid ongoing political and economic instability, which has led to a shortage in essential supplies including food and medicines.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Commerce Media From Cabinet Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Brazil forecasts 7.9 pct inflation in 2022

Brazil forecasts 7.9 pct inflation in 2022

3 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 ca ..

Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 2,124 new COVID-19 infections, 3 ..

Malaysia reports 2,124 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 7,800 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 7,800 new community cases of COVID-19

7 minutes ago
 Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situati ..

Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah

7 minutes ago
 NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.