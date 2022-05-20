Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday swore in nine new cabinet ministers amid weeks of political instability and economic crisis

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday swore in nine new cabinet ministers amid weeks of political instability and economic crisis.

The President's Media Division said the ministers included Harin Fernando, from the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) as the minister of tourism and land, and Manusha Nanayakkara also from the SJB as the minister of labor and foreign employment.

Others include Susil Premajayantha as the minister of education, Nimal Siripala as the minister of ports and civil aviation, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the minister of justice and Nalin Fernando as the minister of trade, commerce and food security.

Officials from the President's Office said more ministers were to be sworn into the new cabinet by next week.

Sri Lanka has seen weeks of public protests amid ongoing political and economic instability, which has led to a shortage in essential supplies including food and medicines.