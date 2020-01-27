UrduPoint.com
9 People On Board Helicopter That Crashed Killing Kobe Bryant, Daughter - Police

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:10 AM

9 People on Board Helicopter that Crashed Killing Kobe Bryant, Daughter - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has confirmed that 9 individuals were on board the helicopter that crashed on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"... there were no survivors. We have a manifest that indicates that there was 9 people on board the aircraft. The pilot, plus 8 individuals," Villanueva said at a press conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has confirmed that the crash claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, 13.

Villanueva said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was on scene assisting with the investigation, and that officials were awaiting the arrival of the coroner.

The Sheriff did not disclose the identities of the deceased, saying that it was inappropriate for him to do so until the coroner completed his work and the next of kin were notified.

