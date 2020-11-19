UrduPoint.com
9 U.S. Soldiers In S. Korea Test Positive For COVID-19

Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:13 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Nine more U.S. soldiers in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that the nine USFK service members were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Nov. 3 and Nov. 13.

Eight service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Nov. 3 and Nov. 6. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

One service member arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on an international commercial flight on Nov. 13.

The confirmed cases have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek.

With the newly reported confirmed cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 346, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Worry remained here over the virus' spread. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 343 more confirmed COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 29,654.

The daily caseload has stayed above 300 for two straight days, growing in triple digits for 12 days running.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.

