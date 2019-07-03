UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

90 Pct Of Sri Lanka's Live Coral Reefs Dead: Marine Protection Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:36 PM

90 pct of Sri Lanka's live coral reefs dead: marine protection agency

Sri Lanka's state owned marine environment protection authority on Wednesday warned that the country only had 10 percent of live coral reefs in its oceans as 90 percent had died due to pollution, illegal fishing methods and excessive climate change

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's state owned marine environment protection authority on Wednesday warned that the country only had 10 percent of live coral reefs in its oceans as 90 percent had died due to pollution, illegal fishing methods and excessive climate change.

Dr. Terney Pradeep Kumara, general manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority told Xinhua that urgent steps must be taken by the government to mark the remaining live coral reefs as "highly protected areas" and measures must be taken to move these live corals to deeper seas.

He said Sri Lanka, rich in coral reefs, had lost 90 percent of its corals in recent years mainly due to illegal fishing methods such as bottom trawling and dynamite blasting, excessive climate change and high levels of pollution dumped into the seas.

"We urgently now need to save the remaining 10 percent. At present what we are observing is that the remaining 10 percent is also facing a lot of difficulty due to high temperature levels," Dr. Terney said.

"Therefore we expect all government agencies, private agencies and all the environmentalists to get together and help the government declare these reefs as highly protected areas and help transfer the living corals to deep areas to keep them alive," he added.

Dr. Terney explained that by saving the remaining live corals, they would stay alive for decades which would help Sri Lanka attract more tourists which would strengthen the economy and the bio diversity of the country.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Died All Government

Recent Stories

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

10 minutes ago

Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in B ..

25 minutes ago

ADX attends WIBC Capital Markets Summit Asia

25 minutes ago

ADNIC completes conversion of mandatory convertibl ..

25 minutes ago

Tunisia says suspected mastermind of June 27 bombi ..

29 seconds ago

UK Brexit Party Leader Farage Earns Some $34,000 o ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.