900 Scouts from Education Ministry serve visitors of Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A total of 900 Scouts from the Ministry of education participated in serving visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan through the Bader Scout Center.

The supervisor of social responsibility and voluntary work at the Ministry of Education praised the efforts of the Scouts following his field visit on Saturday to the Scout teams at the Grand Mosque.

He commended the efforts exerted by the male and female Scouts in various areas inside the Grand Mosque and in the external courtyards.