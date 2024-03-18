900 Scouts From Education Ministry Serve Visitors Of Two Holy Mosques During Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A total of 900 Scouts from the Ministry of education participated in serving visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan through the Bader Scout Center.
The supervisor of social responsibility and voluntary work at the Ministry of Education praised the efforts of the Scouts following his field visit on Saturday to the Scout teams at the Grand Mosque.
He commended the efforts exerted by the male and female Scouts in various areas inside the Grand Mosque and in the external courtyards.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Interior Minister receives Qatari Ambassador to Saudi Arabia2 minutes ago
-
Indonesia announces official election results in 33 provinces12 minutes ago
-
Philippine road crash kills woman, injures man22 minutes ago
-
Putin vows Russia cannot be held back in victory speech42 minutes ago
-
Ropes, brass, salt, stone: Reinventing jewellery in Kenya2 hours ago
-
Giannis-less Bucks stun the Suns behind Lillard's big game2 hours ago
-
Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of 'Mad Max'2 hours ago
-
Israeli army launches operation in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital2 hours ago
-
Monsters, asteroids, vampires: AI conspiracies flood TikTok3 hours ago
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul3 hours ago
-
Putin vows Russia cannot be held back in victory speech3 hours ago
-
Pakistan is set to host an event focusing on women's plight under foreign occupation3 hours ago