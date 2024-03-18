Open Menu

900 Scouts From Education Ministry Serve Visitors Of Two Holy Mosques During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

900 Scouts from Education Ministry serve visitors of Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A total of 900 Scouts from the Ministry of education participated in serving visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan through the Bader Scout Center.

The supervisor of social responsibility and voluntary work at the Ministry of Education praised the efforts of the Scouts following his field visit on Saturday to the Scout teams at the Grand Mosque.

He commended the efforts exerted by the male and female Scouts in various areas inside the Grand Mosque and in the external courtyards.

Related Topics

Education Visit Male Mosque From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

16 minutes ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

2 days ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

2 days ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

2 days ago

More Stories From World