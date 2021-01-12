UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9,000 Died In Ireland's Former Homes For 'illegitimate' Infants: Inquiry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

9,000 died in Ireland's former homes for 'illegitimate' infants: inquiry

Some 9,000 children died in Ireland's former "mother and baby homes", where unmarried mothers were separated from their infant offspring, according to an official report published on Tuesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Some 9,000 children died in Ireland's former "mother and baby homes", where unmarried mothers were separated from their infant offspring, according to an official report published on Tuesday.

Ireland's Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes (CIMBH) found "disquieting" levels of infant mortality at the institutions -- operating in the historically Catholic nation as recently as 1998.

"It's difficult to conceive of the scale of the tragedy and the heartbreak behind that figure of 9,000 children and babies," said Ireland's minister for children, Roderic O'Gorman.

Related Topics

Died Ireland From

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

21 minutes ago

Development goals unachievable without empowering ..

46 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

47 seconds ago

Condolence Reference held At PUCAR

50 seconds ago

High hopes but slow start: Europe's Covid vaccine ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.