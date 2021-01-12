Some 9,000 children died in Ireland's former "mother and baby homes", where unmarried mothers were separated from their infant offspring, according to an official report published on Tuesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Some 9,000 children died in Ireland's former "mother and baby homes", where unmarried mothers were separated from their infant offspring, according to an official report published on Tuesday.

Ireland's Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes (CIMBH) found "disquieting" levels of infant mortality at the institutions -- operating in the historically Catholic nation as recently as 1998.

"It's difficult to conceive of the scale of the tragedy and the heartbreak behind that figure of 9,000 children and babies," said Ireland's minister for children, Roderic O'Gorman.