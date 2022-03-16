UrduPoint.com

90k More Ukrainian Refugees Flee In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 07:56 PM

The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion grew by more than 90,000 over the past 24 hours, the United Nations said Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion grew by more than 90,000 over the past 24 hours, the United Nations said Wednesday.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 3,063,095 Ukrainians had fled across their country's borders since the war began on February 24, a figure up 93,495 since Tuesday's update.

The UN's International Organization for Migration added that 162,000 third-country nationals had also fled.

