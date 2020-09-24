91 pct of workers happy with remote working amid COVID-19: poll

Some 91 percent of South Korean workers who are working from home amid new coronavirus concerns said they are satisfied with the alternative, a government poll showed Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Some 91 percent of South Korean workers who are working from home amid new coronavirus concerns said they are satisfied with the alternative, a government poll showed Thursday.

The survey of 878 workers showed that 60.5 percent were mostly satisfied with working from home, while 30.8 percent said they are very satisfied, according to the poll conducted by Job Planet and commissioned by the labor ministry.

Among those who worked from home, 73.9 percent said they found it more efficient than working at the office. When asked about the positive side of remote working, 86 percent said it helped them relieve the stress of commuting.

The survey, which also interviewed 400 human resources professionals at companies with five or more employees, also showed that companies found remote working to be efficient.

Some 66.7 percent said they thought work efficiency improved among employees compared with 33.

3 percent who voiced negative views about working from home.

More than half of the surveyed human resource professionals said their companies would consider remote working as an option even after the pandemic fades.

The survey, meanwhile, showed the portion of employees working from home varied by industry.

More than 60 percent of the respondents in the finance and insurance, arts, sports and cultural industries, education services and information technology said their companies have adopted remote working.

The figure was much lower at retailers and manufacturers, and the lowest for the accommodation and culinary industries.

The survey came as a growing number of South Korean companies shifted to remote working amid concerns over the new coronavirus spreading at workplaces.

The country has so far identified 23,341 virus cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.