UrduPoint.com

9/11 Families Pushing For FBI Probe Into Suspected Saudi Operative's Role - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 04:57 PM

9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected Saudi Operative's Role - Reports

A group of 9/11 victims' families suing Saudi Arabia over its alleged role in the suicide attacks have been pushing the US Justice Department to release documents believed to implicate a suspected Saudi intelligence operative in the plot, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) A group of 9/11 victims' families suing Saudi Arabia over its alleged role in the suicide attacks have been pushing the US Justice Department to release documents believed to implicate a suspected Saudi intelligence operative in the plot, media said.

The relatives of some of nearly 3,000 Americans killed in New York, the Pentagon and Shanksville in Pennsylvania had to go through British courts to see the evidence against Omar al-Bayoumi, a Saudi national who knew at least two of the hijackers and hosted them at a party in San Diego in January 2000, CBS news said.

The documents and videos were seized by UK police at al-Bayoumi's Birmingham home less than two weeks after the attack. Some of the 9/11 families told CBS they had subpoenaed the FBI for the al-Bayoumi records in 2018 but only a fraction were provided and much of that cannot be released publicly.

One declassified FBI memo from 2017, in particular, said that al-Bayoumi "was paid a monthly stipend as a cooptee of the Saudi General Intelligence Presidency (GIP) via then Ambassador Prince Bandar bin Sultan.

" Although his role in the attacks was not confirmed at the time of the 9/11 Commission report, this information "confirms these allegations," the memo continued.

"Will the Justice Department now explain to the families and to America why they did not pursue charges against al-Bayoumi? And most astonishingly, why did this information come from the U.K. government and not our own FBI," Brett Eagleson, who leads a group of victims' families, said.

Al-Bayoumi is reported to be living in Saudi Arabia but attempts by CBS News to reach him through the embassy failed. The outlet also asked the FBI if it would consider reopening the investigation into al-Bayoumi and why 9/11 families had to turn to British courts for help but the bureau declined to comment.

Related Topics

Attack Police Pentagon Suicide Saudi Birmingham San Diego New York United Kingdom Saudi Arabia January FBI 2017 2018 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issue ..

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issues: DC

18 seconds ago
 DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special ch ..

DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special children

41 seconds ago
 Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive ..

Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive detailed briefing on power se ..

43 seconds ago
 Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

4 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case relea ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

4 minutes ago
 EU Unaware if Energy Companies Violate Anti-Russia ..

EU Unaware if Energy Companies Violate Anti-Russia Sanctions - Energy Spokesman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.