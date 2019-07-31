UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

911 Migrants Children Taken Away From Parents In U.S. Within A Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:57 PM

911 migrants children taken away from parents in U.S. within a year

More than 900 children have been separated by the U.S. government from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border in one year, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :More than 900 children have been separated by the U.S. government from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border in one year, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Tuesday.

The ACLU said in a court filing in San Diego, California that 911 children were separated from their parents, including babies and toddlers from June 28, 2018 to June 29, 2019.

The forced separation is part of result of the U.S. government "zero tolerance" policy toward migrants who illegally cross the U.

S. southern border.

The policy prompted a domestic and international outcry. Under the political pressure, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in June 2018, saying that the U.S. government would stop separating families unless the adults pose a risk to their children.

However, according to the ACLU, few of the more than 900 children taken from their parents since June of last year were at risk, and the organization has condemned the deplorable conditions in which the children are detained.

Related Topics

Trump San Diego June Border 2018 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 2019 – Amum19

3 minutes ago

Democracy: 3 in 5 Pakistanis claim that democracy ..

3 minutes ago

Officer martyred in Rawalpindi plane crash makes f ..

6 minutes ago

Two killed, three injured in separate road acciden ..

58 seconds ago

Credit Suisse brokers jump in quarterly profits

14 minutes ago

Madre-e Millat Fatima Jinnah being remembered tod ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.