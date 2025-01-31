Open Menu

92 Riders Compete At Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 12:00 PM

92 riders compete at Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Ninety-two men and women camel riders will compete at the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival 2025. The races on the festival's fifth day are taking place on Friday at Al-Janadriyah Square in Riyadh.

The total prize money for the camel races is SAR1.3 million, with SAR940,000 allocated for men's races and SAR376,000 for women's races.

Participants hail from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United States, Poland, Algeria, France, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Switzerland, Britain, Yemen, Germany, and Jordan. Due to high demand, the festival organizing committee added a second round for women, bringing the total number of rounds to seven.

The total race distance is 29 km, with men competing over five rounds of 5 km each (25 km total) and women competing over two rounds of 2 km each (4 km total). The winner of each men's and women's round will receive SAR60,000.

Recent Stories

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

17 minutes ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

32 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

1 hour ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

2 hours ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

2 hours ago
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

2 hours ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
 ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

2 hours ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

2 hours ago
 UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World