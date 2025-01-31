92 riders compete at Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Ninety-two men and women camel riders will compete at the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival 2025. The races on the festival's fifth day are taking place on Friday at Al-Janadriyah Square in Riyadh.

The total prize money for the camel races is SAR1.3 million, with SAR940,000 allocated for men's races and SAR376,000 for women's races.

Participants hail from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United States, Poland, Algeria, France, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Switzerland, Britain, Yemen, Germany, and Jordan. Due to high demand, the festival organizing committee added a second round for women, bringing the total number of rounds to seven.

The total race distance is 29 km, with men competing over five rounds of 5 km each (25 km total) and women competing over two rounds of 2 km each (4 km total). The winner of each men's and women's round will receive SAR60,000.