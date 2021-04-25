93rd Academy Awards to Air Sunday Night

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Millions of movie lovers from all over the world will tune in on Sunday night to watch the 93rd academy Awards ceremony to find out who will snag the top prizes in the filmmaking industry.

The movies' biggest night will be aired on ABC at 8.00 p.m. ET (00:00 Monday GMT). The glamorous ceremony will again be host-less.

Eight movies were nominated for Best Picture.

They are "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Mank," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

The South Korean movie "Parasite" made history last year, becoming the first film to bag both trophies for Best International Film and for Best Picture.

This year's nominees for Best International Film include Tunisia's "The Man Who Sold His Skin," Hong Kong's "Better Days," Denmark's "Another Round," Romania's "Collective," and Bosnia's "Quo Vadis, Aida?"