94 Chinese,Russian books translated since 2013

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Ninety-four out of 100 selected Chinese and Russian books have been translated into the other language and published under a major exchange program since 2013, a source of the China Written Works Copyright Society (CWWCS) said Monday.

As of August 2019, 38 items of Chinese literature, including Chinese fiction writer Pu Songling's "Liaozhai Zhiyi," or "Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio," first published in the early 1700s, have been translated into Russian.

In the meantime, 56 Russian literary works have been translated and published in Chinese, said the CWWCS source, adding that the selection of the next 100 books has started.

E-books and audiobooks will also be introduced for readers of both languages, according to the CWWCS source.