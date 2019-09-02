UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

94 Chinese,Russian Books Translated Since 2013

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:12 PM

94 Chinese,Russian books translated since 2013

Ninety-four out of 100 selected Chinese and Russian books have been translated into the other language and published under a major exchange program since 2013, a source of the China Written Works Copyright Society (CWWCS) said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Ninety-four out of 100 selected Chinese and Russian books have been translated into the other language and published under a major exchange program since 2013, a source of the China Written Works Copyright Society (CWWCS) said Monday.

As of August 2019, 38 items of Chinese literature, including Chinese fiction writer Pu Songling's "Liaozhai Zhiyi," or "Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio," first published in the early 1700s, have been translated into Russian.

In the meantime, 56 Russian literary works have been translated and published in Chinese, said the CWWCS source, adding that the selection of the next 100 books has started.

E-books and audiobooks will also be introduced for readers of both languages, according to the CWWCS source.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia China August 2019 From

Recent Stories

'Negligence, corruption wont be tolerated in devel ..

10 minutes ago

Son of ex-policeman arrested in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Country's Economy Ma ..

10 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

10 minutes ago

Wallabies centurion Kepu to retire post-World Cup

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.