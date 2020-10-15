As many as 946 houses were damaged among 2,180 houses submerged due to flash floods that hit 20 villages in West Java province's district of Garut, according to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency on Thursday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 946 houses were damaged among 2,180 houses submerged due to flash floods that hit 20 villages in West Java province's district of Garut, according to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency on Thursday.

The flash floods occurred due to heavy rains from Sunday night to Monday morning, Raditya Jati, head of the agency's Disaster Management Data, Information and Communication Center, said.

"There are 238 families who are still displaced.

A total of around 2,779 families or 9,177 people are affected," Jati said.

Of the 946 ill-fated houses, 136 were hardest hit, 197 were moderately damaged and 613 were slightly destructed.

The flash floods also hit 25 houses of worship, 10 health facilities, 12 schools and 18 bridges.

"Currently, the floods have receded but left mud materials," Jati added.

Garut is a district in West Java with 30 sub-districts threatened by flooding in the medium to high category, with 209,139 people at risk.