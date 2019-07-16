UrduPoint.com
95-Year Old US Activist Says Went On Fifth Week Of Fast To Oppose US Sanction Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:56 PM

95-Year Old US Activist Says Went on Fifth Week of Fast to Oppose US Sanction Policy

Sally-Alice Thompson, a 95-year old member of Veterans for Peace, an international organization promoting alternatives to war, told Sputnik that she had entered a fifth week of fast as a protest against US sanctions that result in children being malnourished

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Sally-Alice Thompson, a 95-year old member of Veterans for Peace, an international organization promoting alternatives to war, told Sputnik that she had entered a fifth week of fast as a protest against US sanctions that result in children being malnourished.

"I am beginning the fifth week of the fast in solidarity with the suffering children who are so cruelly being deprived of the nutrition, medicines, and other necessities need for their normal development. I ate no solid food during the first week of the fast. Finding my power of concentration severely compromised, I modified the fast and am now skipping only one meal a day," Thompson said.

The activist has created a petition on the Change.org digital platform in order to oppose US sanctions and the country's involvement in many global conflicts, such as Venezuela, North Korea and Yemen.

"People from everywhere have responded to the notion that this intentional cruelty should be ended. Misunderstandings about the purpose and effects of sanctions and sieges are being reduced, I hope," Thompson underlined.

Washington has imposed strict restrictive measures on a number of countries and has recently toughened its sanctions regime on Venezuela. The measures lead to deterioration of economic and social situation in the countries and, in many cases, to malnutrition and lack of access to basic necessities.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department Artyom Kozhin said in late June that several Venezuelan children died from cancer after Italian-Venezuelan health cooperation program ATMO ONLUS, which allows minors from Venezuela to get treatment in Italy, had been hit by US sanctions and starved of funding.

