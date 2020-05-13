9,647 Turkish citizens in virus quarantine

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Nearly 9,700 Turkish citizens are in quarantine as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, the country's youth and sports minister said on Wednesday.

A total of 9,647 citizens are in isolation at dormitories across 76 provinces, Mehmet Kasapoglu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 62,593 citizens have so far been released from quarantine after completing the mandatory 14-day period, he added.

He said there was close cooperation between state institutions in facilitating the process.

"We are hosting our citizens from all corners of the world in our dormitories," Kasapoglu said.

Until now, a total of 72,240 citizens have been held in quarantine, with 971 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

Turkey on Tuesday recorded 3,109 more recoveries from virus, bringing the total number to 98,889. The death toll is 3,894, while cases stand at 141,475.

From Monday it has started moving toward normalization with some businesses, including barbershops and saloons, having reopened.