UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9,647 Turkish Citizens In Virus Quarantine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:29 PM

9,647 Turkish citizens in virus quarantine

Nearly 9,700 Turkish citizens are in quarantine as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, the country's youth and sports minister said on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Nearly 9,700 Turkish citizens are in quarantine as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, the country's youth and sports minister said on Wednesday.

A total of 9,647 citizens are in isolation at dormitories across 76 provinces, Mehmet Kasapoglu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 62,593 citizens have so far been released from quarantine after completing the mandatory 14-day period, he added.

He said there was close cooperation between state institutions in facilitating the process.

"We are hosting our citizens from all corners of the world in our dormitories," Kasapoglu said.

Until now, a total of 72,240 citizens have been held in quarantine, with 971 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

Turkey on Tuesday recorded 3,109 more recoveries from virus, bringing the total number to 98,889. The death toll is 3,894, while cases stand at 141,475.

From Monday it has started moving toward normalization with some businesses, including barbershops and saloons, having reopened.

Related Topics

World Sports All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Experts asks citizens to take coronavirus threat s ..

2 minutes ago

EU calls for phased return of tourism after virus ..

2 minutes ago

RCB conducts anti-corona spray operation in differ ..

2 minutes ago

PCJCCI launches 2nd digital exhibitions, conferenc ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-slammed UK economy slumps at fastest pace si ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP) ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.