UrduPoint.com

A 10-days 'Artisans-at-work In Truck Art' Exhibition To Start From Sep 17

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:35 PM

A 10-day "Artisans-at-work in truck art" exhibition would be starting from September 17 till 26 aiming to promote folk crafts arts to create awareness among the masses about traditional skills and provide a platform to artisans to earn livelihood for them and their families

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A 10-day "Artisans-at-work in truck art" exhibition would be starting from September 17 till 26 aiming to promote folk crafts arts to create awareness among the masses about traditional skills and provide a platform to artisans to earn livelihood for them and their families.

Talking to APP,Executive Director National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Talha Ali said the exhibition would be displayed at National Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa.

He said it was important opportunity for people, specially youth to visit the exhibition and learn about the process involved from the respective master artisans who would not only demonstrate their work in front of visitors but would also sell their products on the occasion.

