'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk

Mezhova, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Svitlana Rudokvas once took solace in the fact that fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian forces was raging at a safe distance in the eastern Donetsk region neighbouring her own.

But now, the Kremlin's emboldened army has advanced and brought the fight right to the doorstep of her Dnipropetrovsk region, while raining down bombs with greater intensity.

"Some people still have this idea of a psychological border, they think that Russians won't cross," the 51-year-old shop keeper told AFP.

"We thought so too -- before gliding bombs hit us," she added in the village of Novopavlivka, one settlement in Russia's sights just over the border in the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the three years since Russia invaded, its forces have never broken through into the industrial region.

But emboldened by months of gradual gains, they are now just some four kilometres (2.5 miles) from its border and stepping up bombardments.

The restaurant right next to Rudokvas' shop in the village of Novopavlivka was levelled in one recent bombardment but one crumbling wall held with its still-ticking clock.

Suppliers have grown increasingly wary of making deliveries to her shop -- for now, fully stocked -- with Russian forces drawing nearer, she said.

"It's like a dream," she told AFP stepping over rubble and debris of the restaurant.

"I get up and think I'm dreaming. Was it a bad dream or is it my reality now? I just want it to be over, so that no one else feels this way ever again," she added.