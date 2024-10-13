(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nabatieh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Rubble and plumes of smoke were all that was left Sunday of Nabatiyeh marketplace, once the beating heart of the city in south Lebanon where Israel has intensified its bombardment.

Late Saturday, state media reported Israeli air strikes on the marketplace of the major city some dozen kilometres (miles) from the border with Israel.

The health ministry said the attack wounded eight people. Israel's military has not commented.

"It's as if an earthquake shook the Nabatiyeh market. It's been completely destroyed," said resident Tarek Sadaka.

"Even the street corner where we used to sit and drink coffee in the morning was destroyed."

The air strike badly damaged the buzzing market, which was home to shops selling everything from clothing and jewellery to sweets, as well as to small restaurants.

"Words can't express what I feel," Sadaka said, holding back the tears.

"I'm staying here and I will not leave Nabatiyeh -- Nabatiyeh is our motherland. It's heartbreaking to see people's livelihoods gone," he said.

A few metres (yards) away, flames still licked at chipped masonry on Sunday as black smoke rose from the ruins.

Electrical wiring hung from the shattered facade of a three-storey building, its walls blackened.

A bulldozer worked to clear scattered debris which had blocked the streets.

Just one tree remained standing, unscathed, amid the widespread destruction.