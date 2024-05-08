'A Blessing': Rains Refill Iraq's Drought-hit Reservoirs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Darbandikhan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The reservoir behind the massive Darbandikhan dam, tucked between the rolling mountains of northeastern Iraq, is almost full again after four successive years of drought and severe water shortages.
Iraqi officials say recent rainfall has refilled some of the water-scarce country's main reservoirs, taking levels to a record since 2019.
"The dam's storage capacity is three million cubic metres (106 million cubic feet). Today, with the available reserves, the dam is only missing 25 centimetres (10 inches) of water to be considered full," Saman Ismail, director of the Darbandikhan facility, told AFP on Sunday.
Built on the River Sirwan, the dam is located south of the city of Sulaimaniyah in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.
"In the coming days, we will be able to say that it's full," said Ismail, with the water just a few metres below the road running along the edge of the basin.
The last time Darbandikhan was full was in 2019, and since then "we've only had years of drought and shortages," said Ismail.
He cited "climate change in the region" as a reason, "but also dam construction beyond Kurdistan's borders".
The central government in Baghdad says upstream dams built in neighbouring Iran and Turkey have heavily reduced water flow in Iraq's rivers, on top of rising temperatures and irregular rainfall.
This winter, however, bountiful rains have helped to ease shortages in Iraq, considered by the United Nations to be one of the five countries most vulnerable to some impacts of climate change.
In Iraq, rich in oil but where infrastructure is often run-down, torrential rains have also flooded the streets of Kurdistan's regional capital Arbil.
Four hikers died last week in floods in Kurdistan, and in Diyala, a rural province in central Iraq, houses were destroyed.
Ali Radi Thamer, director of the dam authority at Iraq's water resources ministry, said that most of the country's six biggest dams have experienced a rise in water levels.
At the Mosul dam, the largest reservoir with a capacity of about 11 billion cubic metres, "the storage level is very good, we have benefitted from the rains and the floods," said Thamer.
Last summer, he added, Iraq's "water reserves... reached a historic low".
"The reserves available today will have positive effects for all sectors", Thamer said, including agriculture and treatment plants that produce potable water, as well as watering southern Iraq's fabled marshes that have dried up in recent years.
He cautioned that while 2019 saw "a sharp increase in water reserves", it was followed by "four successive dry seasons".
Water has been a major issue in Iraq, a country of 43 million people that faces a serious environmental crisis from worsening climate change, with temperatures frequently hitting 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in summer.
"Sure, today we have rain and floods, water reserves that have relatively improved, but this does not mean the end of drought," Thamer said.
About five kilometres (three miles) south of Darbandikhan, terraces near a small riverside tourist establishment are submerged in water.
But owner Aland Salah prefers to see the glass half full.
"The water of the Sirwan river is a blessing," he told AFP.
"When the flow increases, the area grows in beauty.
"We have some damage, but we will keep working."
Recent Stories
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
More Stories From World
-
Hummels stuns Mbappe and PSG to take Dortmund to Champions League final7 minutes ago
-
Turkish airports host record 18M passengers in April7 minutes ago
-
Tourists to Macao during Labor Day holiday exceed 600,00017 minutes ago
-
Israel launches fresh Gaza strikes as negotiators work towards truce27 minutes ago
-
F-16 jet crashes in Singapore57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue facilitating Sikh community's visits to their religious places: Masood khan57 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Season signs strategic partnership with MMA57 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders weigh rates outlook57 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares end down on profit-taking57 minutes ago
-
GACA President meets with Belarusian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications57 minutes ago
-
Japanese auto giant Toyota posts record net profit1 hour ago
-
Mediator Qatar urges international community to prevent Rafah 'genocide'1 hour ago