A Briefing Entitled “International Cooperation Of Turkmenistan In The Healthcare Sphere” Was Held In Ashgabat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 11:13 AM

A briefing entitled “International cooperation of Turkmenistan in the healthcare sphere” was held in Ashgabat

A briefing entitled "International cooperation of Turkmenistan in the healthcare sphere" was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th May, 2020) A briefing entitled "International cooperation of Turkmenistan in the healthcare sphere" was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.
The briefing was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Medical Industry, and other relevant departments of Turkmenistan, leading political scientists of the country, as well as heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in the country, local and accredited journalists of foreign media outlets.
In addition, the event was attended by video conferencing by leaders and representatives from the health sector of several foreign countries, in particular, the Deputy Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Belarus, senior representatives of leading foreign medical universities, including Medical University of Azerbaijan, Belarusian State Medical University and Tbilisi State Medical University.

Representatives of leading foreign media and public organizations also participated in the briefing through video conferencing. Thus, more than 60 representatives from 20 countries of the world took part in the briefing.
During the speeches, it was noted that under the leadership of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan stands for international cooperation in the name of protecting and maintaining people's health, which is especially relevant in the current period of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adhering to the recommendations of reputable international organizations, the country has achieved considerable success in promoting its health policy and calls on the international community to work together to overcome the consequences of the pandemic.

This applies to humanitarian cooperation, the restoration of trade and economic ties, including ensuring the functioning of transport and transit systems in emergency conditions.
As the meeting participants emphasized, as a result of a clear and well-coordinated policy of Turkmenistan, the country managed to prevent the spread of diseases caused by a new type of coronavirus COVID-19 on its territory.
In their speeches, the Deputy Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Belarus Ye.Bogdan, as well as the representatives of senior management of foreign universities, in particular, Vice-Rector for International Relations of the Belarusian State Medical University V.Rudenok, Vice-Rector of the Tbilisi State Medical University I.Kokhreidze and the Vice-Rector for International Affairs of the Medical University of Azerbaijan O.

Isaev particularly noted that Turkmenistan had promptly responded to outbreak of the pandemic, emphasizes the prevention of infectious and non-communicable diseases. The country's leadership also attaches great importance to promoting a healthy lifestyle.
During the briefing, a constructive exchange of views took place on the establishment of a global mechanism for resolving crisis situations.

Participants also agreed that protecting the health of all people lies at the heart of the sustainable development process.

