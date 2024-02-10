A Car-free Eiffel Tower Zone? Paris Mayor Faces Pushback
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Removing cars from an expanse around the Eiffel Tower to create a green pathway sounds pretty good on paper, but the mayor of Paris is struggling to win over residents and above all the police force to revamp one of the city's most celebrated views.
Thousands of tourists jostle every day to snap the Eiffel Tower from across the River Seine on the hill at Trocadero, with its magnificent gardens and a modernist palace housing museums.
Walking to Trocadero is less romantic, however, requiring the crossing of two major intersections and the often traffic-clogged Pont d'Iena bridge.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo said to general surprise this week that she wants to push ahead with a project to kick out the cars and create a continuous garden between the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadero esplanade.
But while she hopes to take advantage of the 2024 Summer Olympics to begin the project as soon as the Games end, her critics -- and most importantly the Paris police chief -- are resisting the plan.
The proposal is in keeping with other efforts by the Socialist mayor to squeeze cars out of Paris and make the city greener, a push that has divided residents and political opponents who say her policies go too far.
A trio of Japanese tourists taking photos next to the busy Pont d'Iena bridge agreed that the plan would make a difference.
The view was "disappointing", Mahiro told AFP, saying the vista would be "more beautiful with less cars".
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From World
-
Africa Cup of Nations final: Ivory Coast factfile18 minutes ago
-
UN must 'actively' seek resolution of Kashmir & Palestine disputes: Pakistan28 minutes ago
-
Much-maligned Peseiro defies critics with Nigeria at AFCON48 minutes ago
-
Tommy Hilfiger pays tribute to NY as city's fashion week kicks off1 hour ago
-
Indonesian tribe shuns political campaigning1 hour ago
-
President stresses upon need of multipolar world, providing development opportunities to all2 hours ago
-
Taylor equals course record, hangs on to share Phoenix Open lead2 hours ago
-
Africa Cup of Nations final: Nigeria factfile2 hours ago
-
Buoyed by polls, S.Africa's radical left party launches election campaign2 hours ago
-
At UN-IPU hearing, Pakistan urges regulation of emerging technologies to safeguard global peace, sec ..2 hours ago
-
Tanzania advocates for increased cardiovascular disease research across Africa2 hours ago
-
Global festivities celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of Dragon2 hours ago