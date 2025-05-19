- Home
- World
- A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation
A-category Facilities Await Pakistani Pilgrims In Mina This Year: Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 11:21 PM
Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud said on Monday that the government is providing facilities to pilgrims in Mina that are at par with A-category standards, despite being officially categorized under D-category
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud said on Monday that the government is providing facilities to pilgrims in Mina that are at par with A-category standards, despite being officially categorized under D-category.
Talking to state media after reviewing arrangements made by Saudi Company- Al-Rajhi along with Director Makkah Azizullah Khan and Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan in Mina, Dr. Mehsud said that state-of-the-art facilities will be available to pilgrims this year, making this Hajj a historically significant experience in terms of comfort and services.
He said that over 90 percent of the arrangements have already been completed while the remaining will be finalized in a few days.
Highlighting the affordability and value of the government Hajj scheme, he said it remains significantly more economical and efficient than private Hajj packages. The government is charging only around Rs 1,050,000 compared to Rs 2,000,000 typically charged for private Hajj, he said.
Sharing details of facilities introduced this year, Dr. Mehsud said that traditional mattresses have been replaced with sofa-cum-beds, installation of gypsum board walls in upgraded tents, and the addition of air conditioners alongside existing air coolers.
He said the introduction of elevated luggage storage racks to improve space and comfort.
He said every ‘Maktab’ has a dedicated kitchen and the pilgrims in Mina will receive five meals a day—three freshly prepared and two packaged. The pilgrims will also be provided round the clock juices and tea in Mina, he added.
He said shoe hangers, deep freezers, and refrigerators have also been installed in the corridors, which have also been carpeted and fitted with overhead shades.
The Chief Coordinator said that there are 34 Maktabs in Mina dedicated to Pakistani pilgrims, each staffed with a doctor and paramedics. “Our inspection teams are conducting regular visits to monitor the facilities provided by the Al Rajhi Company,” he said.
Each Maktab, he added, has designated coordinators responsible for continuously reviewing and maintaining the arrangements.
Responding to a question, he said that over 23,000 buses operate on the Mina route during the Mashair days.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA
A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordina ..
President appreciates security forces for operations against Fitna al Khawarij
CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking department's team
PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists
Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with people
Exhibition “Moment in Time” concludes with resounding success at PNCA
Motorbikes to enhance capacity of Livestock dept: Minister Kirmani
NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression
Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death anniversary
More Stories From World
-
A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation45 seconds ago
-
Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home2 hours ago
-
Ishaq Dar's visit reflects Islamabad's importance attached to developing China-Pakistan relations: C ..7 hours ago
-
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs7 hours ago
-
Ishaq Dar's visit reflects Islamabad's importance attached to developing China-Pakistan relations: C ..8 hours ago
-
'Youm-e-Tashakur' is symbol of national pride, unity & dignity: Ambassador Sheikh9 hours ago
-
China Focus: Homecoming of 2,300-year-old silk manuscripts3 hours ago
-
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza genocide10 hours ago
-
Three medals for Belarus at WT President’s Cup in Bulgaria10 hours ago
-
Japan to launch prescreening of visa-free travelers in FY 202811 hours ago
-
Xi stresses high-quality compilation of 15th Five-Year Plan11 hours ago
-
Sharjah crowned champions of AFC Champions League 211 hours ago