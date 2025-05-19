Open Menu

A-category Facilities Await Pakistani Pilgrims In Mina This Year: Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 11:21 PM

A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation

Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud said on Monday that the government is providing facilities to pilgrims in Mina that are at par with A-category standards, despite being officially categorized under D-category

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud said on Monday that the government is providing facilities to pilgrims in Mina that are at par with A-category standards, despite being officially categorized under D-category.

Talking to state media after reviewing arrangements made by Saudi Company- Al-Rajhi along with Director Makkah Azizullah Khan and Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan in Mina, Dr. Mehsud said that state-of-the-art facilities will be available to pilgrims this year, making this Hajj a historically significant experience in terms of comfort and services.

He said that over 90 percent of the arrangements have already been completed while the remaining will be finalized in a few days.

Highlighting the affordability and value of the government Hajj scheme, he said it remains significantly more economical and efficient than private Hajj packages. The government is charging only around Rs 1,050,000 compared to Rs 2,000,000 typically charged for private Hajj, he said.

Sharing details of facilities introduced this year, Dr. Mehsud said that traditional mattresses have been replaced with sofa-cum-beds, installation of gypsum board walls in upgraded tents, and the addition of air conditioners alongside existing air coolers.

He said the introduction of elevated luggage storage racks to improve space and comfort.

He said every ‘Maktab’ has a dedicated kitchen and the pilgrims in Mina will receive five meals a day—three freshly prepared and two packaged. The pilgrims will also be provided round the clock juices and tea in Mina, he added.

He said shoe hangers, deep freezers, and refrigerators have also been installed in the corridors, which have also been carpeted and fitted with overhead shades.

The Chief Coordinator said that there are 34 Maktabs in Mina dedicated to Pakistani pilgrims, each staffed with a doctor and paramedics. “Our inspection teams are conducting regular visits to monitor the facilities provided by the Al Rajhi Company,” he said.

Each Maktab, he added, has designated coordinators responsible for continuously reviewing and maintaining the arrangements.

Responding to a question, he said that over 23,000 buses operate on the Mina route during the Mashair days.

Recent Stories

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

38 seconds ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

40 seconds ago
 MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

42 seconds ago
 A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in ..

A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordina ..

45 seconds ago
 President appreciates security forces for operatio ..

President appreciates security forces for operations against Fitna al Khawarij

15 minutes ago
 CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking departmen ..

CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking department's team

15 minutes ago
PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna ..

PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists

16 minutes ago
 Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with ..

Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with people

16 minutes ago
 Exhibition “Moment in Time” concludes with res ..

Exhibition “Moment in Time” concludes with resounding success at PNCA

16 minutes ago
 Motorbikes to enhance capacity of Livestock dept: ..

Motorbikes to enhance capacity of Livestock dept: Minister Kirmani

16 minutes ago
 NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid In ..

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression

23 minutes ago
 Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death ..

Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death anniversary

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World