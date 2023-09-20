Open Menu

A Chance 'to Heal': Rwanda Genocide Survivor On UNESCO Memorial

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 08:09 PM

A chance 'to heal': Rwanda genocide survivor on UNESCO memorial

Vanessa Uwase had little chance of survival when her mother was murdered during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Today, she works at the country's largest memorial to the slaughter -- one of four sites added to UNESCO's heritage list on Wednesday

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Vanessa Uwase had little chance of survival when her mother was murdered during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Today, she works at the country's largest memorial to the slaughter -- one of four sites added to UNESCO's heritage list on Wednesday.

The Gisozi genocide memorial is "a resting place for many of my loved ones, and working here helps me to reconnect with them somehow and to heal", she said, recounting her extraordinary life story.

Barely a few weeks old, Uwase was alone and clinging to her mother's breast when a Hutu schoolgirl spotted her by the roadside and insisted on rescuing the Tutsi infant.

"As I reached out to embrace the baby, her dying mother whispered to me, urging me to save her and take the baby to safety," Grace Uwamahoro told AFP.

Uwamahoro's frightened family attempted to dissuade her but the 10-year-old refused to let the baby go even as they fled across the border to a refugee camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It was really difficult because we did not have enough resources and there was a lot of pressure inside the camp to abandon the baby but my heart loved her. She had no name so I called her Vanessa," Uwamahoro said.

Related Topics

Rwanda Congo Border Family Refugee

Recent Stories

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercri ..

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercrime: Commander-in-Chief of Shar ..

10 minutes ago
 PSEB, SBP jointly arrange Industry Awareness Semin ..

PSEB, SBP jointly arrange Industry Awareness Seminar

7 minutes ago
 CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Developme ..

CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Development Fund

13 minutes ago
 Convict sentenced to life for killing man

Convict sentenced to life for killing man

13 minutes ago
 PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises in ..

PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises involved in issuing illegal SIMs ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in hea ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in health sector

9 minutes ago
CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs meas ..

CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs measures to improve performance

9 minutes ago
 Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

9 minutes ago
 Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

9 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establ ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establishing 5 digital retail banks

8 minutes ago
 SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

25 minutes ago
 ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rash ..

ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 3 cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World