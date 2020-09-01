A Constituent Meeting Of The Association "Türkmen Alabaý Itleri" Was Held In Ashgabat

A constituent online meeting of the Association "Türkmen alabaý itleri" was held in Ashgabat, in which leading experts and dog handlers from more than 10 countries also took part. In total, the meeting was attended by about 200 delegates

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020) A constituent online meeting of the Association "Türkmen alabaý itleri" was held in Ashgabat, in which leading experts and dog handlers from more than 10 countries also took part. In total, the meeting was attended by about 200 delegates.

As is known, on May 1, 2020, in order to implement the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan, the Association "Türkmen alabaý itleri" was established.

According to the agenda, at the beginning of the meeting, the participants discussed issues related to the reorganization of the Association, as well as the creation of the International Association "Türkmen alabaý itleri" on its basis. This issue was unanimously supported by all the participants of the meeting.

Speakers at the first session emphasized that the creation, and now the awarding of the international status to the profile association will contribute to the development of the best practices and traditions of the national school of dog breeding, breeding these dog breeds on a systematic, scientifically grounded basis, the comprehensive application and development of advanced methods of folk selection, as well as modern achievements of world science in this area.

In addition, within the framework of the event, the Charter of the organization was adopted and 25 representatives were accepted into the membership of the Association - leading experts and dog handlers from Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Iran, China, Russia, Turkey, France, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. The composition of the Executive Committee, as well as the composition of the Control and Auditing Commission of the International Association “Türkmen alabaý itleri” was also elected. During the session, the Representative offices of the Association were established by unanimous vote, in Ahal, Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap and Mary provinces and their heads were appointed.

Taking into account the accumulated experience and great contribution to the development of the Turkmen alabay dogs, the Minister of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan S. Berdimuhamedov was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Association "Türkmen alabaý itleri", a private dog breeder A.

Yazmyradov was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee.

By unanimous decision of the participants, it was agreed to hold the next meeting of the International Association "Türkmen alabaý itleri" in Ashgabat in the last decade of April next year and, at the same time, to hold the annual celebration of the "Day of the Turkmen alabay" on the last Sunday of April.

Within the framework of the event, the presentation of the book of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov "Türkmen alabaý" in Arabic was also held.

During the speeches, words of gratitude were expressed to the President of Turkmenistan for his tireless care and special services in the development of the breeds of the Turkmen alabay dogs.

As known, the holding of a constituent meeting of the International Association "Türkmen alabaý itleri" and the presentation of the book "Türkmen alabaý" of the Leader of the Nation in Arabic symbolizes an important milestone in the popularization of the national heritage of the Turkmen people.

The book of the President of Turkmenistan "Türkmen alabaý", published in 2019, based on the synthesis of a huge scientific research material, is a significant contribution to the study of the national heritage - the Turkmen purebred alabay dog. The unique breed, created as a result of centuries of careful selection, like the people themselves, knows how to value good relations, love and friendship. In the book, which has expanded the cycle of works of the Head of State on the national spiritual characteristics of the Turkmen people, one can find scientifically substantiated materials on the origin and development of this breed of dogs. Available in Arabic, this book extensively reveals the very cultural phenomenon of alabay dog, whose age, according to scientific information, varies from three to six thousand years.

At the end of the event, the participants adopted an Address to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.