A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meets with the Minister of Social Solidarity in the Arab Republic of Egypt

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023) A delegation from the General Secretariat headed by the OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Social and Cultural Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, met with Her Excellency the Minister of Social Solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr.

Nevine Kabbage, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Solidarity in Cairo.

‏During the meeting, they discussed areas of bilateral cooperation in the social field and the preparations related to the Second Ministerial Conference on Social Development, which Egypt will host this year.