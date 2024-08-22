A Divide Opens In Ukraine Over Giving Up Land For Peace
Published August 22, 2024
Below the bombed university building in east Ukraine where she once worked, Olga Borodich conceded she would be ready to give up Ukrainian territory to end the war with Russia
The Kremlin's forces have carved a path of destruction towards Pokrovsk, the logistics hub and garrison city, that she calls home.
Civilians are fleeing en masse and she has had enough.
More than anything her family and her neighbours want peace, the 64-year-old said, even if that meant surrendering land to Moscow.
"I think it's the right decision," she said.
Then came the caveat -- the concessions could never include her hometown.
"No. Pokrovsk can only be Ukrainian. What will happen if the Russians are here? Nothing good. A Russian flag here? Never," she told AFP.
Borodich's quandary points to a growing divide among Ukrainians exhausted after two and a half brutal years of warfare and whose staunch opposition to territorial concessions has been waning.
Polls conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology show there is a growing readiness to concede territory if that would end the war that has cost tens of thousands of lives -- 32 percent of respondents voiced support in May, up from 26 in February.
Across key points of the precarious front line in the Donetsk region, several residents told AFP they would be ready to live under the Russian flag if it meant peace.
Discussions of a land swap have grown louder after Ukraine's shock offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk which has seen Ukraine claim swathes of territory.
