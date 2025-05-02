A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory world of SCRF 2025

From handmade crafts and Turkish ice-cream tricks to books, food, shows, and inclusive activities for people of determination, Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival brings a full cultural experience for everyone

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2 May, 2025) Whether you're a young comic book lover, a mystery solver in the making, or a fan of K-pop idols, this year’s Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) - being held at the Sharjah Expo Centre until May 4 – has something for every child with every interest, ability and imagination.

Talking about an inclusive, multilingual world at SCRF – more and more publishers at the festival are catering to a wide spectrum of readers, offering books for every stage — from early readers at 6+, tweens at 9+, to adults — with an impressive selection in both Arabic and English.

Mohammad Khalil, Production Manager at Kalimat Group, said: “We have over 300 titles covering every age group — from toddlers to teens and beyond. Our goal is to spark a love for Arabic reading from the earliest age, while also offering diverse options in English to reach a wider audience.”

The magic of storytelling at SCRF 2025 knows no boundaries, welcoming children and families of all abilities to share in the wonder of words, colours, and creativity.

Among them is Indian Rashminah Usman, who brings her son Omar every year to immerse him in activities specially designed to spark joy and creativity in neurodivergent children.

“For Omar, it's not just about reading – it's about feeling, hearing, creating.

The sensory activities here give him the freedom to learn in his own way. SCRF isn't just a festival for him – it's a world that embraces how he experiences life,” says the mother of the 14-year-old who loves the “festival’s colours, sounds and the fun”.



Similarly, for Melia, a mother of a child with Down syndrome, SCRF has been a favourite haunt for years for a reason.:"Every year, we come back because here, my daughter is not different – she's part of the celebration.

From sensory workshops to interactive storytelling, every detail says, ‘You belong’ and that is special. Something you don’t get anywhere else,” she says.

“For my father, books were always a bridge between generations.

Even now, though he moves around in a wheelchair, he insists on coming here to choose stories for his grandchildren and SCRF makes it possible – everything is accessible, welcoming, and full of life,” says AbdulRehaman, 42, escorting his father Amir, 86 around hall number 4.



The diversity at SCRF isn’t limited to books and workshops alone though.



From colourful pasta-making to vibrant comic corners, and from robotics to retro video game books, this year’s festival is proving that there truly is a world for every reader.

Over at the lively Creators' Alley, sisters Tamara Mohammed and Rama, both from Jordan and founders of @Luna_accessorize_ and @youn.ha on Instagram, are selling their handmade creations starting from just Dh5.

They are also hosting interactive sessions for children that blend storytelling with crafts. “It is amazing to see the children not just buying something, but also connecting with the idea behind it”, Tamara said.



At the heart of the festival’s sprawling halls, 11-year-old Pakistani student of Arab Unity school Rabia Khan, cannot hide her excitement as she walked out of the Sherlock Holmes Exhibition, “I’m a huge fan, so seeing the exhibition felt like stepping into one of his mysteries!”

Meanwhile, young reader Yacoub Adam, 11, from Syria, soaks up the festival’s lively spirit at the Comics Corner, posing with a Spider-Man mask pulled over his head.

“Being here feels like I’m inside my favourite stories."

Not far from the Comics Corner, adding to the lively and multicultural atmosphere of the festival is Juma Annageldi from Turkmenistan, who’s been delighting visitors with his playful ice cream tricks.

Dressed in an Ottoman-style costume, he said with a grin, “It’s not just about the ice cream… It is about making people smile and creating a memory they won’t forget.”

Even at the food courts, inclusivity reigns.

Whether it's colorful Korean coins, vegan crepes, or traditional Emirati home-cooked meals, there’s a flavour and a memory waiting for every family.

And with more than 600 interactive workshops, performances, and activities running from April 23 to May 4, this year’s SCRF has truly gone beyond traditional reading to craft a multilingual, multisensory playground where every child finds their voice — and their joy.