A Forum On Peaceful Re-unification Of China To Be Held In San Francisco

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

A forum on peaceful re-unification of China to be held in San Francisco

A forum promoting the peaceful reunification of China will be held here in November, the chief of a U.S.-based organization dedicated to China's reunification said on Sunday

San Francisco,Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :A forum promoting the peaceful reunification of China will be held here in November, the chief of a U.S.-based organization dedicated to China's reunification said on Sunday.

Youyi Wu, president of Western America Chinese Peaceful Unification, a U.S.-based grassroots organization that advocates China's reunification, said the forum will draw representatives from overseas Chinese groups, various pro-Chinese reunification organizations in the United States and government officials, scholars and business people from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

The gathering will review the current situation in Taiwan, explore a "two systems" solution to the Taiwan question, and discuss the impact of China-U.S. ties on cross-Straits relations, said Wu.

He noted that his organization has been working actively for the undertaking of opposing "Taiwan independence" and promoting the reunification of the Chinese nation over the past 10 years since it was established in 2009.

"Overseas Chinese are firmly opposed to 'Taiwan independence' in various manifestations, and support the Chinese government's policy of 'One Country, Two Systems,' as well as its adherence of peaceful reunification," Wu said.

He strongly slammed the so-called "transit" of Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen in the United States, which undermines the overall interests of the Chinese people.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged the United States to correctly handle the Taiwan-related issues.

China is seriously concerned about Tsai's "transit" in the United States, and firmly opposes any official contact between the United States and Taiwan in any form, he stressed.

"Taiwan independence" separatist activity is doomed to fail and against the trend of history and interests of the people across the Taiwan Strait, said Wang.

