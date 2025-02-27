Open Menu

A French-UK Nuclear Umbrella For Europe? Not Likely, Say Analysts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:24 PM

A French-UK nuclear umbrella for Europe? Not likely, say analysts

France and Britain are unlikely to include European allies in their nuclear deterrence, analysts said after future German leader Friedrich Merz called for European defence "independence" and a possible "nuclear sharing"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) France and Britain are unlikely to include European allies in their nuclear deterrence, analysts said after future German leader Friedrich Merz called for European defence "independence" and a possible "nuclear sharing".

Faced with a seismic strategy shift by the United States under Donald Trump, Europe could be facing a future without America's nuclear umbrella, which protected them throughout the Cold War and in the decades since.

Germany's election winner Merz said last week he wanted a discussion on "nuclear sharing" with France and Britain, western Europe's only nuclear powers.

Germany cannot acquire its own nuclear weapons without violating an international treaty on non-proliferation (NPT) of which it is a signatory.

German potential access to French nuclear guarantees had already been floated in July 2022 -- months after Russia's attack on Ukraine -- by former German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. He suggested making a financial contribution to a "nuclear deterrent at the European level".

On Thursday, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu rejected any such pooling of France's nuclear weapons capability.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan d ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

6 minutes ago
 EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

6 minutes ago
 Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Ch ..

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

41 minutes ago
 SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi

SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to ..

Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to boost business activities: Iqb ..

11 minutes ago
Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to un ..

Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to understand problems, finding sol ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance ..

UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024

1 hour ago
 Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regiona ..

Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar ..

Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar town

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to empower local government syst ..

Govt taking steps to empower local government system in Balochistan: CM Bugti

21 minutes ago
 Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Hono ..

Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Honorary Consulate in Peshawar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World