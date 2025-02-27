A French-UK Nuclear Umbrella For Europe? Not Likely, Say Analysts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:24 PM
France and Britain are unlikely to include European allies in their nuclear deterrence, analysts said after future German leader Friedrich Merz called for European defence "independence" and a possible "nuclear sharing"
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) France and Britain are unlikely to include European allies in their nuclear deterrence, analysts said after future German leader Friedrich Merz called for European defence "independence" and a possible "nuclear sharing".
Faced with a seismic strategy shift by the United States under Donald Trump, Europe could be facing a future without America's nuclear umbrella, which protected them throughout the Cold War and in the decades since.
Germany's election winner Merz said last week he wanted a discussion on "nuclear sharing" with France and Britain, western Europe's only nuclear powers.
Germany cannot acquire its own nuclear weapons without violating an international treaty on non-proliferation (NPT) of which it is a signatory.
German potential access to French nuclear guarantees had already been floated in July 2022 -- months after Russia's attack on Ukraine -- by former German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. He suggested making a financial contribution to a "nuclear deterrent at the European level".
On Thursday, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu rejected any such pooling of France's nuclear weapons capability.
