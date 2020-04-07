A Just Russia Party to Hold Video Conference With Russian Prime Minister Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The leadership of the A Just Russia party's faction in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, will hold a video conference with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday.

Party leader Sergey Mironov said the lawmakers planned to submit a package of anti-crisis measures in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to Mishustin.

Mironov said the proposals were aimed to protect citizens and the country's economy in conditions of an epidemic.

"Shortly before the cabinet's report [in the State Duma], factions traditionally meet with the head of government. At this meeting we will, first of all, raise issues that are the most relevant for citizens in the situation of an epidemic," he told reporters.

"These are issues of state and social support that people need. Some measures in this area have already been taken, but, in our opinion, they need to be substantially expanded," Mironov said.