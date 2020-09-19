(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) At least 25 Taliban militants were killed and five more were wounded as a result of a blast in the Afghan northern Balkh province and clashes that erupted after an attack on security posts in the Helmand province, according to the military and the police.

The 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said that 15 members of the militant group were killed in a blast that occurred when they were training to use explosives and bombs.

"The incident took place last night in Baido village of Dawlatabad district," the Shaheen Corps added in a statement.

In a separate incident, 10 Taliban fighters were killed and five more were injured during attacks on a number of security checkpoints perpetrated by the movement in southern Helmand province, the local police said.

The local police did not provide any information on victims among the Afghan forces.

The Taliban movement has not so far commented on any of the incidents.