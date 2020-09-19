UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Least 25 Taliban Militants Killed In Afghanistan's Balkh, Helmand Provinces - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:28 PM

A Least 25 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan's Balkh, Helmand Provinces - Military

At least 25 Taliban militants were killed and five more were wounded as a result of a blast in the Afghan northern Balkh province and clashes that erupted after an attack on security posts in the Helmand province, according to the military and the police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) At least 25 Taliban militants were killed and five more were wounded as a result of a blast in the Afghan northern Balkh province and clashes that erupted after an attack on security posts in the Helmand province, according to the military and the police.

The 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said that 15 members of the militant group were killed in a blast that occurred when they were training to use explosives and bombs.

"The incident took place last night in Baido village of Dawlatabad district," the Shaheen Corps added in a statement.

In a separate incident, 10 Taliban fighters were killed and five more were injured during attacks on a number of security checkpoints perpetrated by the movement in southern Helmand province, the local police said.

The local police did not provide any information on victims among the Afghan forces.

The Taliban movement has not so far commented on any of the incidents.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Army Police Balkh

Recent Stories

Motorway police thwart car theft, arrest accused

25 seconds ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Chief Vows Revenge Agai ..

27 seconds ago

UN General Assembly adopts wide-ranging agenda for ..

30 seconds ago

Opposition to not take big decisions in APC: Sheik ..

32 seconds ago

Man arrested for exhibiting weapon on social media ..

5 minutes ago

BISE Bahawalpur announced Matric result, 79.91 per ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.