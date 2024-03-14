Open Menu

A Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Montenegro

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Montenegro

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Montenegro on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to the EMSC, the epicenter was located 76 kilometers northwest of the capital city of Podgorica.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

