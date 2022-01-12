UrduPoint.com

A Meeting Of The Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Of The Organization Of Turkic States Was Held

An extraordinary online meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States was held with the participation of Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

R.Meredov, speaking at the meeting, noted the importance of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Istanbul on November 12, 2021.

In this regard, it was noted that President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in his speech at the Summit, emphasized: “The people of our countries are united by common values of long-term historical roots aimed at ensuring peace, stability and mutual understanding”.

The minister said that based on this fundamental approach, Turkmenistan will continue to work closely with all member states of the Organization to maintain lasting peace and security, which guarantees economic, social and humanitarian development in the countries of the region.

Speaking about the events of recent days in Kazakhstan, R.Meredov emphasized that Turkmenistan is interested in the soonest normalization of the situation in this country, in further stable socio-political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan.

He expressed a firm conviction that such qualities as wisdom, foresight, deep respect for the customs and traditions of the ancient Kazakh people will serve as a solid foundation for resolving all issues arising in the constitutional and legal framework and in line with international norms.

Expressing his wishes for peace and prosperity to the Kazakh people, R. Meredov assured that Turkmenistan will make all necessary efforts to achieve this goal.

At the same time, Turkmenistan, as a neutral state recognized by the international community, is ready to provide any support to the people of Kazakhstan in the economic, social and humanitarian spheres.

In this regard, R.Meredov said that Turkmenistan is ready to begin exports of natural gas to the Republic of Kazakhstan, starting in March this year. In addition, it was noted that Turkmenistan is also ready to provide brotherly Kazakhstan with the necessary amount of electricity.

