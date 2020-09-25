The meeting of the People’s Council (Halk Maslahaty) of Turkmenistan began its work in Ashgabat, where constitutional reforms aimed at developing the work of representative institutions in the legislative branch were considered

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020) The meeting of the People’s Council (Halk Maslahaty) of Turkmenistan began its work in Ashgabat, where constitutional reforms aimed at developing the work of representative institutions in the legislative branch were considered.

The National Council of Turkmenistan, a bicameral Parliament consisting of the Halk Maslahaty and the Mejlis, will be established under the agenda of the meeting of the People’s Council. The relevant documents of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan will be adopted.

The meeting of the Halk Maslahaty addresses socio-economic issues

Speaking at the meeting of the People’s Council, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that, despite the impact of the pandemic situation on the economies of all States in the world, Turkmenistan had achieved sustainable development of its economy.

Significant aspects of the implementation of long-term programmes in the new period of development were considered, as well as important themes related to the socio-economic growth of the State.

In that connection, the President stressed that more than 70 percent of the State budget was aimed to supporting the country’s social sector.

The President of Turkmenistan addresses transport, energy and environmental diplomacy

During his address to the meeting of the People’s Council, the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, paid special attention to the development of the national transport and energy sector and, in this context, stressed the importance of environmental safety.

The participants of the People’s Council in Ashgabat heard a number of important comments by the Head of State on the development of the country’s transport and energy sectors, given the importance of strengthening international cooperation in these areas. In this regard, the importance of compliance with environmental protection standards was emphasized.



The President of Turkmenistan, as an essential factor for economic and social development noted the establishment of transport infrastructure in the country. Convenient and safe international corridors using railway, motorway, air and water transport will ensure sustainable development in the region, contribute to building up good-neighborly relations, strengthen cooperation and increase trade between countries.

Among the large-scale projects the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI), the creation of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman corridor and the transit corridor «Lapis-Lazuli» were noted.

With regard to the epidemiological situation in the world, the Head of State drew attention to the need of resolve the Aral Sea crisis.

The President of Turkmenistan highlights the development of healthcare and education systems for the sustainable development of the country

In his address to the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty, the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, emphasized the importance of developing healthcare and education systems in the context of the sustainable development of the country.

As the Head of State has stated, the promotion of healthcare workers and the effective use of their capacities in the fight against the COVID-19 are important at present. In this connection, the President of Turkmenistan announced that he would sign a decree today providing additional benefits for healthcare workers. Also, the head of state noted the necessity of preparation of new edition of the state program «Health».

With regard to fundamental changes in the field of science and education, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology, the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has commissioned the development of an appropriate programme for the training of young professionals and to identify specific areas for further training.