A Mega-prison, A Mayan 'Pompeii': Five Things About El Salvador
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Central American nation of El Salvador goes to the polls Sunday in an election dominated by President Nayib Bukele's war on gangs.
Here are five things to know about the impoverished country of 6.3 million people.
- War on gangs -
El Salvador and neighbouring Honduras and Guatemala form the "Northern Triangle", the world's most violent region outside of a conflict zone.
When Bukele took power in 2019, El Salvador had one of the world's highest murder rates at 38 per 100,000 inhabitants, with drug gangs controlling 80 percent of the country.
Bukele imposed a state of emergency, which he used to imprison more than 75,000 alleged gang members. (Some 7,000 were later released).
About 12,000 were packed into a new mega-prison billed as the biggest in the Americas.
The murder rate nosedived, falling to 2.4 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023, winning Bukele fans throughout Latin America, particularly in countries like Mexico and Ecuador that are battling brutal drug cartels.
But his tactics have proved controversial, with rights groups, the United States and United Nations criticising arbitrary arrests, inhumane prison conditions and growing authoritarianism.
- 12-year civil war -
From 1980-1992, El Salvador was torn apart by a civil war, fuelled by social injustice, repression and the assassination of peasants rights defender, archbishop Oscar Romero, gunned down at mass.
The war between the military government and FMLN (Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front) grouping of far-left guerrilla outfits led to the deaths of about 75,000 people.
More than 7,000 disappeared before the conflict ended in 1992 after UN-mediated peace negotiations.
- Bitcoin a first, and a flop -
El Salvador has a diaspora of three million people, most living in the United States.
In a bid to facilitate remittances from emigres -- which account for a quarter of its GDP -- the country in 2021 became the first to make the cryptocurrency bitcoin legal tender.
Circulating alongside the US Dollar, which replaced the Salvadoran colon in 2001, the bitcoin is little used, however.
- Draconian abortion laws -
Predominantly Christian El Salvador has some of the toughest anti-abortion laws in the world, with a ban on terminations in place since 1998, even in cases of rape or risk to the pregnant woman's life.
Prison terms range from two to eight years but courts often classify cases of abortion or even miscarriage as "aggravated homicide", which is punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
In December 2023, a woman convicted of homicide over the death of her newborn in hospital -- she was accused of neglecting the fetus while pregnant -- was freed after serving eight years of a 30-year sentence.
- Salvador's Pompeii -
El Salvador had its own Pompeii moment over 1,400 years ago when the city of Joya de Ceren, near the present-day capital San Salvador, was buried by a volcanic eruption.
Like Pompeii and Herculaneum in Italy, the archaeological site was in exceptional condition when it was discovered in 1976, providing a rare insight into the Mayan way of life, including rituals, agriculture, trade, governance and eating habits.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From World
-
IMF chief says global economy shows positive momentum, warns of risks5 minutes ago
-
China's internet sector sees steady growth in 20235 minutes ago
-
Cambodia, Thailand vow to curb air pollution5 minutes ago
-
China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket launches 9 satellites from sea5 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reports 328,881 new malaria cases since Jan. 1: WHO5 minutes ago
-
Madrid airport overwhelmed by asylum seekers5 minutes ago
-
Brazil's industrial output inches up 0.2 pct in 20235 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Linz results15 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal double ton powers India to 396 in England Test15 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 350 food baskets in Afghanistan15 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 876 food baskets in Sudan15 minutes ago
-
Second Batch of Guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques program arrives in Madinah15 minutes ago