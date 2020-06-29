UrduPoint.com
A Record Is Set In Clinical Trials Of Vaccines Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:33 AM

The Lecture Series of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), within the General Secretariat’s intellectual activity program, resumed on June 28 with a lecture by Infectious Disease Consultant Dr Nezar Bahabri, in which he explored the “COVID-19 post-lockdown health and safety measures”

Providing insight into frequently-asked questions about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dr Bahabri pointed out that there is a great deal of uncertainty and ignorance about the disease fed by misinformation and rumors.

For the first time in decades, the epidemic has caused a lockdown of every aspect of human life, he added.
In this context, Dr Bahabri underlined,is all too normal for authorities’ to keep changing positionson the coronavirusdue to the fact that the health situation is constantly changing, indicating that ordinary individuals usually see this as abnormal thing.


The virus-induced health situation is constantly evolving, because healthcare professionals did not have adequate backgroundknowledge related to the virus.

He however stressed that the search for coronavirus vaccine is inspiring unprecedented global research effort, pointing out that a record is set in clinical trials of vaccines against coronavirus, at a time when conventional WHO protocols on diseases tests requires4 to 5 years of testing to attainnecessary vaccine.


For the record, Dr Nezar Bahabri received his MD degree from King Faisal University in Dammam. He obtained his infectious disease and internal medicine certification from the US and Canadian boards of internal medicine. He has published several medical papers on HIV/AIDS infection and malaria.

