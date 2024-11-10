A Riot Of Colour: Somaliland's Chameleon Election Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Hargeisa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) As the clock ticks down to Somaliland's presidential election, the breakaway region of Somalia changes colour every day as political parties take turns to stage their campaign rallies.
From Borama in the west to the Erigavo mountains in the northeast and the capital Hargeisa, cities and towns have erupted in a riot of colour.
One day it was the green and yellow of the incumbent president Muse Bihi's party Kulmiye (Unity), another the orange of Wadani (National Party), or the dark green of the Social Justice Party.
The self-proclaimed republic, which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991, is holding a direct election on Wednesday to choose a president.
The vote comes amid high tensions in the Horn of Africa over a maritime deal between Somaliland and Ethiopia that has enraged Mogadishu, which rejects Hargeisa's independence claim.
Universal suffrage is a rarity in Somalia, where a complex clan-based indirect voting system has been in place for more than half a century.
Bihi, who has led Somaliland since 2017, is facing challenges from Wadani's Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, also known as "Irro", and Faysal Ali Warabe of the Social Justice Party.
The multi-party system is the pride of Somaliland's six million inhabitants, who believe their peaceful democratic norms should earn them the international recognition they have been seeking for 33 years.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon says 7 children among 23 dead in Israeli strike north of Beirut12 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result52 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table52 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin hits $80,000 for the first time1 hour ago
-
King Charles leads silence for UK war dead as Kate returns to public life1 hour ago
-
Mauritius votes in poll clouded by phone-tapping scandal1 hour ago
-
Russia downs 34 drones in biggest Ukrainian attack on Moscow1 hour ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore1 hour ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore1 hour ago
-
UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media1 hour ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zealand 'threat'1 hour ago
-
Russia and Ukraine launch biggest drone attacks of conflict1 hour ago