Hargeisa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) As the clock ticks down to Somaliland's presidential election, the breakaway region of Somalia changes colour every day as political parties take turns to stage their campaign rallies.

From Borama in the west to the Erigavo mountains in the northeast and the capital Hargeisa, cities and towns have erupted in a riot of colour.

One day it was the green and yellow of the incumbent president Muse Bihi's party Kulmiye (Unity), another the orange of Wadani (National Party), or the dark green of the Social Justice Party.

The self-proclaimed republic, which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991, is holding a direct election on Wednesday to choose a president.

The vote comes amid high tensions in the Horn of Africa over a maritime deal between Somaliland and Ethiopia that has enraged Mogadishu, which rejects Hargeisa's independence claim.

Universal suffrage is a rarity in Somalia, where a complex clan-based indirect voting system has been in place for more than half a century.

Bihi, who has led Somaliland since 2017, is facing challenges from Wadani's Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, also known as "Irro", and Faysal Ali Warabe of the Social Justice Party.

The multi-party system is the pride of Somaliland's six million inhabitants, who believe their peaceful democratic norms should earn them the international recognition they have been seeking for 33 years.